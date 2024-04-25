Pyatt: Greece can cover 80% of needs via RES

Public Power Corporation (PPC) Chairman and CEO George Stassis and the US assistant secretary of state for energy resources, Geoffrey Pyatt, were the keynote speakers at the 2024 Energy Security and Geopolitics Conference held in Washington by the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) on Tuesday.

PPC’s Stassis said the company is at a critical crossroad, where it needs to face climate change and to secure energy supplies. Political stability however is the prerequisite for energy security, and Europe found out the hard way after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Energy systems must be flexible to guarantee stability, reliability, and return on investment, he underlined, through batteries, natural gas facilities, infrastructure, resilient electric energy networks, and interconnectivity between countries.

Southeastern Europe is unique in that conditions and the pace of energy transformation varied among countries, as did the political stability and conditions of a hybrid war, exemplified by the war in Ukraine.

Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Pyatt, a former US ambassador to Greece, highlighted PPC’s role in the energy transition of the region and congratulated the government for developing renewable energy sources (RES).

Greece, he said, could achieve 80% RES penetration in electricity production. Greece’s energy transition served as an example in the European Union, with the help of PPC, which also served as an example for businesses in Europe, he noted.