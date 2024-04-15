ECONOMY INTERCONNECTOR

Nicosia to insist on linkup study

Nicosia to insist on linkup study

The Republic of Cyprus is entitled to request from the implementing entity – Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) – an updated report on the cost-benefit analysis regarding the electricity interconnection between Cyprus and Greece as well as the updated business model, Cypriot Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry George Papanastasiou has said.

Speaking from Tokyo on Friday, the minister said that the sooner these studies are submitted by ADMIE, the sooner the Cypriot government will take the final investment decision for its entry into the project’s equity structure with 100 million euros.

He emphasized that Nicosia is not keen for the project to be carried out for the sake of the project itself, but has the Cypriot consumer as its primary concern. Cyprus’ cabinet has taken the decision in principle to participate in the project with €100 million, but wants an update of the cost-benefit analysis before taking the final investment decision.

Papanstasiou stressed that the old study was carried out in 2017 by the previous implementing body (EuroAsia) and things have since changed, while the business plan was drawn up in 2017 with a slight update in 2023, as he said.

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
CO2 storage at Prinos field
ENERGY

CO2 storage at Prinos field

Elpedison heads for breakup
BUSINESS

Elpedison heads for breakup

Helleniq planning RES investments, while eyeing hydrocarbons
ECONOMY

Helleniq planning RES investments, while eyeing hydrocarbons

Balkan countries eye hydrogen in rush to lower emissions
ECONOMY

Balkan countries eye hydrogen in rush to lower emissions

ADMIE: Israel wants linkup acceleration
ECONOMY

ADMIE: Israel wants linkup acceleration

No permit revoked for companies guilty of electricity theft
ENERGY

No permit revoked for companies guilty of electricity theft