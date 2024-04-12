ECONOMY BUSINESS

Elpedison heads for breakup

Elpedison heads for breakup

The divorce of Helleniq Energy and Edison after 15 years of their joint venture in the field of the electricity market is now taken for granted.

The two companies joined forces in 2009 with the creation of Elpedison, which currently operates two natural gas power plants, one in Thessaloniki (400 megawatts) and one in Viotia (420 MW), is active in the supply of electricity, ranking third among the private suppliers (after Mytilineos and Heron), as well as in the supply of natural gas but also in the trading of electricity and natural gas.

It also holds a license for a new 826 MW power plant in Thessaloniki and a license for a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in the Thermaikos Gulf.

These two investment projects, and especially the license for the new natural gas unit that Elpedison received from the regulator in 2019, seem to have caused the first cracks in relations between the two stakeholders, as there has been no common ground to date for the final investment decision.

The exploratory contacts between the two companies for control of Elpedison, which have been ongoing for some months, have discounted the final divorce and what remains to be seen is who will leave the company.

Business Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Green energy pact between Mytilineos and Karatzis
ECONOMY

Green energy pact between Mytilineos and Karatzis

Greek island power interconnection tender announced
ECONOMY

Greek island power interconnection tender announced

Energy Ministry’s concerns over Enaon plans for gas links to islands
ENERGY

Energy Ministry’s concerns over Enaon plans for gas links to islands

Cyta lands smart meter tender of EAC
CYPRUS

Cyta lands smart meter tender of EAC

Key moment for blocks off Crete
ENERGY

Key moment for blocks off Crete

TotalEnergies explores US, Europe renewable portfolio stake sale, sources say
ECONOMY

TotalEnergies explores US, Europe renewable portfolio stake sale, sources say