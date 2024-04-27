ECONOMY BUSINESS

Construction of new casino in Maroussi begins this year

Construction work will begin within the year for the development of an entertainment complex with a casino in Maroussi, on the 50,000-square meter plot at the Dilaveri Estate, North Star Entertainment officials said on Wednesday.

The project, known as ‘Voria,’ is an investment of 250 million euros, will have a main building of 9,750 sq.m., while the square-meterage of the casino areas where the purely gaming activity will take place is estimated at about 4,500-5,000.

Besides the casino, the development will include a luxury five-star hotel, a 1,400-seat auditorium, and dining and entertainment outlets. The green spaces will occupy 7,232 sq.m.

Business

