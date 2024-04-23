ECONOMY

Two businesspeople vie for leadership of Greek business federation

Two prominent members of the Greek business community have announced their candidacy for the leadership of the Greek business federation SEV.

After Ioulia Tseti, pharmacist and president and CEO of Tsetis Pharmaceutical Group, who announced on April 4 that she would run for the position, Spyros Theodoropoulos said he was also a candidate.

Theodoropoulos, president and CEO of Βespoke SGA Holdings, is currently vice-chairman of SEV’s Board of Directors.

The announcements come a day after the current president, Dimitris Papalexopoulos, announced that he will not be running for a third term. This is the first time in many years that two candidates are claiming the position and the first that a candidate is female. 

The elections for the selection of a new president will be held on June 19.

