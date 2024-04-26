Mytilineos contemplates international stock exchange listing

Athens-listed group Mytilineos is considering listing its shares on an international stock exchange, which could be the London Stock Exchange, within the next 12-18 months, taking into account its increasingly diversified and international geographic presence and aiming to increase the marketability of the shares for the benefit of investors.

Mytilineos remains committed to its contribution to the Greek economy and society, with significant and robust operations in Greece, tax revenue generation and the expectation of maintaining a presence on the Athens Stock Exchange, where Mytilineos has been listed since 1995.