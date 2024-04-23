Head of Greek business federation says will not seek third term

Dimitris Papalexopoulos, head of Greek business federation SEV, announced on Monday he will not be running for a third term at the helm of the group.

The same was announced by Efthimios Vidalis, president of SEV’s Executive Committee.

“I would like to believe that we are handing over [leadership of] SEV having made a substantial contribution to further improving its effectiveness, continuing the work and commitment of previous Presidents to its continuous renewal and evolution,” Papalexopoulos said at a meeting of SEV’s Board of Directors.

“The challenges of the future undoubtedly remain great and our Association is invited to continue supporting its members, utilizing the accumulated experience, the ability to represent different sectors and company sizes, but also the courage for new actions,” he added.