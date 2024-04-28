Discussion focuses on financing ocean economy 

The PAMEX Local Investment Finance Facility (PLIFF), together with the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Hellenic-Spanish Chamber of Commerce, successfully organized a side event at the Our Ocean Conference which took place in Athens last week, titled “Financing Ocean Economy and Political Mobilization within the Mediterranean Region.”

The discussion evolved around the political will and mobilization that has taken place in countries in the Mediterranean region that in conjunction with the appropriate financial instruments created set the way for delivering projects that will cater to the need to protect the oceans and the environment in the Mediterranean region and provide for sustainability.