Climate crisis, food sufficiency are the next challenges

Food sufficiency and the climate crisis are the issues that will concern governments and international organizations, Minister of Rural Development and Food Lefteris Avgenakis said on Friday speaking at the 10th GAIA Business Conference, held in Kalamata.

In order to deal with these issues, Europe should have a Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) that is “modern, dynamic and completely developmental, able to deal with a today that is becoming increasingly difficult, more unpredictable and more unfair for the farmer,” he underlined.

According to the minister, Greece recently took all the necessary actions to amend the CAP, submitting the first request for the transformation of its Strategic Plan.

These are actions which, according to Avgenakis, “have borne fruit” as the changes that will be made to the CAP, after the voting proposal for its revision, will make it “flexible as it better responds to the demands of the climate crisis.”

He described the decision of the European Parliament as a “triple victory” for European farmers, for Greece and for Europe.