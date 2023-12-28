ECONOMY

Greece in negotiations with Brussels over green shipping

Greece in negotiations with Brussels over green shipping
[File photo]

Shipping Minister Christos Stylianides in recent statements to the press revealed that Greece is already in deliberations with the European Commission on the issue of green transition in the shipping sector as an 80-million-euro fund (that may reach up to €500 million) from the National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF) has been already committed, focusing on how the industry will build green ships.

“We have such a discussion with the European Commission, and it is a tough negotiation as some requirements may not correspond to the Greek shipping culture,” he said, adding that “the deliberation is in progress and we do not want to let this opportunity slip away.”

Shipping Environment Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Transport ministry launches new website section on e-mobility
ECONOMY

Transport ministry launches new website section on e-mobility

Poros to be Greece’s third ‘green’ island
ENVIRONMENT

Poros to be Greece’s third ‘green’ island

Skylakakis announces measures to protect electricity consumers, vulnerable households
ECONOMY

Skylakakis announces measures to protect electricity consumers, vulnerable households

Shipping missing its zero-emission target, Athens conference hears
ECONOMY

Shipping missing its zero-emission target, Athens conference hears

Share of new electric cars doubles, still lags the EU
ECONOMY

Share of new electric cars doubles, still lags the EU

Initiatives to protect environment on Greek islands
ECONOMY

Initiatives to protect environment on Greek islands