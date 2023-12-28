Greece in negotiations with Brussels over green shipping

Shipping Minister Christos Stylianides in recent statements to the press revealed that Greece is already in deliberations with the European Commission on the issue of green transition in the shipping sector as an 80-million-euro fund (that may reach up to €500 million) from the National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF) has been already committed, focusing on how the industry will build green ships.

“We have such a discussion with the European Commission, and it is a tough negotiation as some requirements may not correspond to the Greek shipping culture,” he said, adding that “the deliberation is in progress and we do not want to let this opportunity slip away.”