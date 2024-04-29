ECONOMY BANKING

Loans keep increasing in Cyprus

Deposits and loans in Cyprus saw an upward shift in March, with liquidity (the difference between loans and deposits) exceeding 27 billion euros, according to the Central Bank of Cyprus.

Total deposits in March showed a net increase (transactions excluding changes resulting from reclassifications, exchange rate adjustments, and other readjustments) of €252.1 million, compared to a net increase of €63.2 million in February.

The annual rate of change in total deposits reached 0.6%, compared to 0.3% in February.

Deposits from residents of Cyprus increased by €318.5 million. Deposits from households and non-financial corporations increased by €70.3 million and €158.8 million, respectively. Deposits from other domestic sectors (investment organizations, other financial intermediaries, auxiliary financial institutions and bodies, subsidiaries of financial organizations and money lenders, insurance companies, pension funds and general government) also increased, reaching €89.3 million. Total deposits reached €52.2 billion.

Total loans in March recorded a net increase of €133.1 million, compared to a net increase of €348.9 million in February.

