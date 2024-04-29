ECONOMY SHIPPING

Hadjimanolis promotes Cyprus ship registry in China

Cyprus’ Shipping Deputy Minister, Marina Hadjimanolis, met last week in Guangzhou, China, with executives of shipping companies, shipping agencies, financial institutions as well as local officials, according to a press release by the Deputy Ministry.

Hadjimanolis, it said, visited Guangzhou between April 25 and 27, to attend the naming ceremony of the newly-built cargo ship “AAL Limassol” of the AAL Shipping company, a member of the Schoeller Holdings group of companies. The ship, it adds, that was built “according to the highest standards and modern environmental specifications”, will be registered in the Cyprus Ship Registry.

In her speech during the naming ceremony, Hadjimanolis, thanked company owner, Heinrich Schoeller for his support, over the years, and contribution to the growth of Cypriot shipping, while, addressing the local shipping community, she referred to the advantages and services the registration of ships under the Cypriot flag offers, it said.

According to the press release, on the sidelines of these events, the Shipping Deputy Minister had the opportunity to meet and discuss with executives of shipping companies, shipping agencies, financial institutions as well as local officials of the Guangzhou provincial administration

It adds that a bilateral meeting was held with the President of Cosco Shipping Bulk, “the largest shipping company managing cargo ships,” in which the prospect of the registration of ships of the company’s fleet in the Cyprus registry was discussed.

