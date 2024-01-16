One-stop shipper shop in Cyprus

The One-Stop Shipping Center has opened in Cyprus, marking a significant development for the Cypriot shipping industry. Launched by the Shipping Deputy Ministry, this modern service aims to boost the competitiveness of the Cyprus Register of Shipping. The initiative may lead to the registration of more ships under the Cyprus flag and attract new shipping companies.

The single window service system streamlines customer and trader requests. Users can submit requests at a central point, ensuring efficient handling by the relevant department or officer. This approach enhances the efficiency, flexibility and quality of services.

Although the center’s launch doesn’t mean it has reached its final form, it has already been used by companies, primarily for services related to the Ministry of Interior. The Deputy Ministry collaborated closely with the Civil Registry and Migration Department of the Interior Ministry, facilitating the seamless operation of the center.

The center, located in the Shipping Deputy Ministry’s main building, receives applications every Monday. It handles physical presence requirements, including the issuance of certificates of registration for EU/EEA nationals.