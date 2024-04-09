Ferries to Cyprus start next month

Two men stand on a pier enjoying the view at sunset in the southern port city of Limassol, Cyprus. [Petros Karadjias/AP]

The Cyprus-Greece maritime passenger connection will run for a third consecutive year, subsidized by Nicosia following the European Commission approval.

An announcement from Cyprus’ Deputy Ministry for Shipping is expected on April 16, regarding the resumption of the service, scheduled to commence on May 29. Ticket sales will begin shortly after the announcement.

In 2023, 7,407 passengers and 2,518 vehicles utilized the service, demonstrating its popularity.

Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis expressed the challenge of making the line economically viable but noted ongoing efforts to explore options for improvement.

Prices cater to various budgets, with options for single and double cabins, as well as second-class seating. First-class single cabin tickets are priced at 73 euros one-way per person, with roundtrip prices at €146. Double cabins are priced at €68 for a single journey and €136 for a return ticket.

First-class four-berth cabin tickets are available at €63 one way and €126 for a double journey. Second-class prices are set at €50 one-way and €96 return. For those not wanting a cabin, airline-style seats cost €38 for a single trip and €76 for a return.