Fruit and veg price markup in Cyprus

According to data from the Cypriot Ministry of Agriculture’s e-kofini platform, retail prices of fruit and vegetables are considerably higher compared to prices set by producer organizations. In several cases, the same products are sold at retail points for more than double the price compared to what organized producers offer.

For instance, as of last Thursday’s posted prices, producer organizations are selling bananas, red peppers, cherry tomatoes, green peppers, zucchinis, cauliflower, cucumbers and onions for less than half the price compared to retail outlets.

Local bananas are sold by producer organizations at an average price of 0.50 euros per kilogram, while retail prices soar to €1.35, marking a staggering 170% increase. Similarly, red peppers show a 147% price hike, with producer organizations selling them at €0.38 per kilogram, while retail prices reach €0.94.

Cherry tomatoes are sold at retail points at a 143% markup, with an average price of €4.75 per kilogram, compared to €1.95 offered by producer organizations. Green peppers see a 140% increase, reaching €2.16 per kilogram at retail, while organized producers sell them at €0.90.