ECONOMY INFLATION

Fruit and veg price markup in Cyprus

Fruit and veg price markup in Cyprus

According to data from the Cypriot Ministry of Agriculture’s e-kofini platform, retail prices of fruit and vegetables are considerably higher compared to prices set by producer organizations. In several cases, the same products are sold at retail points for more than double the price compared to what organized producers offer.

For instance, as of last Thursday’s posted prices, producer organizations are selling bananas, red peppers, cherry tomatoes, green peppers, zucchinis, cauliflower, cucumbers and onions for less than half the price compared to retail outlets.

Local bananas are sold by producer organizations at an average price of 0.50 euros per kilogram, while retail prices soar to €1.35, marking a staggering 170% increase. Similarly, red peppers show a 147% price hike, with producer organizations selling them at €0.38 per kilogram, while retail prices reach €0.94.

Cherry tomatoes are sold at retail points at a 143% markup, with an average price of €4.75 per kilogram, compared to €1.95 offered by producer organizations. Green peppers see a 140% increase, reaching €2.16 per kilogram at retail, while organized producers sell them at €0.90.

Inflation Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Price of olive oil soars 61% in Cyprus
INFLATION

Price of olive oil soars 61% in Cyprus

Cyprus taking five measures as prices rise
INFLATION

Cyprus taking five measures as prices rise

Cypriot inflation accelerated in January
ECONOMY

Cypriot inflation accelerated in January

White goods to cost more in Cyprus
INFLATION

White goods to cost more in Cyprus

Food firms ask for hikes in Cyprus
INFLATION

Food firms ask for hikes in Cyprus

Cypriot measures against effects of inflation
ECONOMY

Cypriot measures against effects of inflation