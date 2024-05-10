ECONOMY FINANCE

Shared vision for Athens and Nicosia

Greece and Cyprus have overcome the crisis of the previous decade and are heading forward to steady growth, said National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis as he visited Nicosia on Wednesday and met with the Cypriot Finance Minister Makis Keravnos.

“Greece and Cyprus are past the economic crisis of the last decade. The two countries have a common principle in the field of economy and this is the combination of fiscal prudence and pro-investment policy. This is also the condition for stable growth,” Hatzidakis stated.

During their meeting, they discussed the progress of the two countries’ economies and issues of bilateral economic cooperation, while confirming the excellent relations between the two states.

“The goal of Greece and Cyprus remains the continuation of cooperation at all levels and not only in the economy,” said Hatzidakis. Especially on the issue of the Greece-Cyprus power interconnection, he emphasized that “both countries are – in principle – in favor of the construction of this large project, as is the European Commission, which has included it in a European financing scheme.”

