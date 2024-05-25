Greek energy hub supporting neighbors

“Greece is at the center of geopolitical developments in our region and, thanks to the infrastructure it had in Revithoussa, it managed not only not to face the danger but also to support the energy systems of neighboring countries,” said Deputy Minister of Environment and Energy Alexandra Sdoukou, at the roundtable on “European Policy for Energy and Climate, Transnational Cooperation and the Green Energy Transition” in the context of the Balkan Energy Forum, which started on Thursday in the northwestern city of Kozani.

Sdoukou also referred to the new project that Greece has started that concerns the new vertical gas transmission corridor that will start from the southern Balkans and will reach as far as Ukraine.