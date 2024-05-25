ECONOMY

Int’l Organization of Securities Commissions to meet in Athens

The Hellenic Capital Market Commission will host the 49th Annual Meeting of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) in Athens from Sunday to Wednesday.

In the annual meeting’s framework, the Greek commission will also hold a congress on “Climate at the Center of Economy” at the Grand Hyatt hotel on Wednesday.

The issues raised in both will include the challenges and prospects of green transition; the protection of investors, especially from online fraud; technological advances in capital markets (fintech, cryptocurrencies, and digital asset markets); fiscal stability and capital markets; emission credit markets; and capital market extroversion per continent.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis will address the annual meeting, as will European Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union Mairead McGuinness.

Among others, also addressing the meeting will be representatives of central banks and securities commissions from several countries, and other specialists.

 

