ECONOMY FINANCE

Greece needs investment, not consumption, minister stresses

Greece needs investment, not consumption, minister stresses
National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis says no more time can be lost.  [AMNA]

Despite the calls in the market for the reduction of taxation on consumption, such as value-added tax and Special Consumption Taxes, the government insists consumption is already high in gross domestic product terms and it is investments that should be bolstered instead.

Speaking to Kathimerini, National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis stresses that “it is more investments that we want, not more consumption. It makes no sense to cut taxes that boost consumption. On the one hand, there is criticism because we don’t have enough investments while consumption is high, and on the other hand, they call on us to reduce taxes that increase consumption.” Such a policy, he concludes, would not be consistent with the government’s narrative of changing the production pattern in the direction of enhancing productivity.

Eurostat figures confirm the investment-consumption imbalance in the Greek GDP, compared to the eurozone average: Consumption represents 70% of GDP in Greece and 52% in the eurozone. In fact, the gap between Greece and the eurozone is growing over time. Meanwhile, investments amount to 14% of GDP, against 21% in the eurozone.

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EIB injected over €5 bln in Cyprus
FINANCE

EIB injected over €5 bln in Cyprus

Greek T-bills auction on Wednesday
ECONOMY

Greek T-bills auction on Wednesday

Digital Banking Forum in Athens
ECONOMY

Digital Banking Forum in Athens

Bundling state assets for sale
PRIVATIZATIONS

Bundling state assets for sale

Int’l Organization of Securities Commissions to meet in Athens
ECONOMY

Int’l Organization of Securities Commissions to meet in Athens

Fiscal surplus still elusive
FINANCE

Fiscal surplus still elusive