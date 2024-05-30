Attica Governor Hardalias attends Shanghai tourism conference

Attica Regional Governor Nikos Hardalias attended the ITB China 2024 Conference in Shanghai from Monday to Wednesday, reaching agreements with Chinese participants in the travel-related meeting.

The Region of Attica shared a kiosk with the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) at the annual event, which focuses on China’s domestic travel market.

According to a related statement, during the three-day conference Hardalias focused on the issues of extending the cruise ship dock at Piraeus, which will upgrade Greece’s tourism product; creating a help desk to facilitate Chinese companies active in the region of Attica; boosting economic relations with the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government; and the prospect of holding a broad cooperation meeting between Greece and China in the sectors of tourism, culture, commerce, shipping and education.

Among the meetings the Greek regional governor held were with Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng and the head of foreign relations Kong Fuan, all of whom agreed to boost economic and trade relations between the two entities, on the basis of relevant memoranda signed.