E-shop gets fined and temporarily shut

The Development Ministry has imposed a fine of 120,000 euros to the e-shop company “Athanassios Perifanis & SIA” which maintains the website perishop.gr. As announced, the operation of the site was stopped immediately after the actions of the ministry in order to protect consumers.

An extensive audit by the General Directorate of Market and Consumer Protection of the ministry’s General Secretariat revealed serious violations of consumer legislation.

They were the failure to deliver product orders at the agreed delivery time and failure to inform consumers of the final order execution time after the deadline; the non-return of the money paid by consumers for the purchase of goods which they never received after termination of the contract and the cancellation of the order; misleading consumers about the availability of goods when in fact the business was unable to fulfill the orders; and making it hard to impossible to communicate with the company.

In addition to the administrative fine imposed on the specific company, the ministry’s services also proceeded to temporarily ban access to the company’s website following a relevant order to the National Telecommunications and Posts Commission.

This move aims to immediately stop access to the company’s website in order to prevent further harm to consumers from the specific online store.

The consumer public is invited, in the event that they identify phenomena of unfair commercial practices by online businesses, to submit a complaint to the General Directorate of Market and Consumer Protection (kataggelies.mindev.gov.gr).

Minister Kostas Skrekas pledged that checks will “continue at an unabated pace.”