Agiokampos dam contract signed

The contract for the project “Construction of Reservoir at Agiokampos-Livadotopos Site” in Larissa, with a budget of 19.1 million euros, was signed in the presence of Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Christos Staikouras, on Saturday.

The project aims to construct a barrier on the Puri stream in the Agiokampos area of the regional unit of Larissa.

Staikouras emphasized the significance of the reservoir’s construction, stating: “This is a multipurpose project, which will cater to irrigation needs in the Agia-Anavras plain spanning 13.65 square kilometers, in the adjacent areas of the Puri stream, in the coastal regions of Agiokampos, and for the water and environmental requirements of the broader area.”

The project is financed by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and National Resources and is expected to be completed in 40 months.