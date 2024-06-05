Nicosia and Cairo agree on Egyptian workers

Cyprus and Egypt have signed a new bilateral agreement to help Egyptian workers find work in Cyprus.

Cypriot Foreign Affairs Minister Constantinos Kombos and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry signed the deal in the context of Kombos’ visit to Egypt on Tuesday and Wednesday (Ju-ne 4-5).

The agreement aims to make it easier for Egyptian workers to travel to Cyprus and work in various industries, based on what the local market needs. This will be done in a structured and controlled way in order to ensure that everything runs smoothly.

The Cypriot Foreign Ministry noted on Tuesday that this deal was completed within just four months, showing that both countries are eager to work together for their economic benefit.

A joint committee, led by the Cypriot Ministry of Labor and Social Insurance, will monitor how the agreement is working and suggest changes if needed. The first year will be a trial period so as to see how well the system functions.

The agreement also provides for rules concerning social security, the transfer of benefits, and keeping shared information private.