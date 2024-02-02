ECONOMY CYPRUS

Nicosia ups minimum salary to €1,000

Cyprus’ Ministry of Labor and Social Insurance has announced a significant rise in the national minimum salary, effective this January, in a move aimed at bolstering the income of low-wage earners.

Under the new government decree, the national minimum salary has been increased from 940 euros to €1,000 per month, benefiting approximately 25,000 workers across Cyprus. This decision reflects a concerted effort by the government to improve the financial well-being of vulnerable citizens, aligning with directives outlined by the European Commission.

“The gradual improvement of citizens’ income, especially those who need protection from the risk of poverty and social exclusion, is a governmental priority aligned with the guidelines of the European Commission and is implemented according to the capabilities of the economy,” stated a ministry spokesperson.

To ensure the smooth execution of the decree and the timely payment of increased wages, the ministry has pledged to conduct targeted inspections at workplaces. Additionally, authorities will analyze social insurance contribution data and address any reported complaints promptly.

Cyprus Economy Employment

