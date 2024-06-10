Online issue of tax clearance

Procedures are becoming faster and easier for taxpayers who want to transfer real estate or collect money but cannot get tax clearance because they have overdue and unregulated debts to the tax authorities.

Now the debt certificate required to complete the transactions will be issued digitally on the online platform of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE).

The new automatic process concerns more than 300,000 transactions per year, making it easier for taxpayers as dozens of supporting documents are currently being examined by the competent services, while at the same time the public coffers will collect debts that were either delayed or canceled by the legal departments of the tax authorities.