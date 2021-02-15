ECONOMY

Israel, Cyprus reach tourism deal for vaccinated travelers

israel-cyprus-reach-tourism-deal-for-vaccinated-travelers

Israel and Cyprus announced a tourism agreement Sunday to allow citizens who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus to travel between the countries without the need to quarantine.

The agreement between the two Mediterranean countries is a step toward restoring their tourism industries, which have been hit hard by the nearly year-long pandemic. Both countries have large tourism sectors.

Last week, Israel reached a similar deal with Greece.

"This opens up the possibility of restarting tourism in the near future," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. "Cypriot tourists in Israel and Israeli tourists in Cyprus."

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said he expected the deal to go into effect on April 1.

Anastasiades also said he was "very interested" in getting more details about a possible Covid-19 treatment being developed by Israel's Ichilov hospital and said that Cyprus would participate in upcoming clinical trials. [AP]

Cyprus Travel
READ MORE
cyprus-tightens-rules-for-incoming-travelers0
ECONOMY

Cyprus tightens rules for incoming travelers

cyprus-remains-on-ireland-s-travel-green-list0
ECONOMY

Cyprus remains on Ireland’s travel ‘green list’

cyprus-air-traffic-picks-up-in-july0
ECONOMY

Cyprus air traffic picks up in July

jet2-cancels-british-flights-to-cyprus0
ECONOMY

Jet2 cancels British flights  to Cyprus

cautious-easing-of-restrictions-by-nicosia0
ECONOMY

Cautious easing of  restrictions by Nicosia

russians-fly-privately-to-cyprus-over-lockdown0
ECONOMY

Russians fly privately to Cyprus over lockdown