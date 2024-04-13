Technical Chamber takes on mayors over building heights

The conflict over building heights in Athens took on a new twist on Friday with the Technical Chamber of Greece (TEE) sending an out-of-court notice threatening lawsuits against the mayors of Alimos and Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni, who have imposed a suspension of the issuance of construction permits that make use of bonuses included in the building regulation.

The bonuses allow higher buildings, which the mayors oppose, stressing they are altering the character of their areas.

The president of the TEE, Giorgos Stasinos, accused the two municipalities of returning to the times of “greasing” and “fast-tracking.”

For their part, the two mayors denounced the TEE president’s stance as “delirious.”

Meanwhile, the Environment Ministry is looking for an “intermediate” solution, until the hearing of the case regarding the bonuses by the plenary session of the Council of State.