ECONOMY

Platform opens for ENFIA tax payment

Platform opens for ENFIA tax payment

The Single Property Tax (ENFIA) pay slips for approximately 7.3 million property and business owners have been posted on the myAADE digital portal for the financial year 2024.

This year’s ENFIA dues are to be paid in up to 11 installments, with the first installment due on April 30 and the final installment set to be paid by February 28, 2025.

Overall, the rates are expected to remain the same as last year’s. Property owners who had their properties insured for natural disasters (earthquakes, fires, and floods) last year will pay less tax, while those who acquired properties in 2023 will pay more tax.

Property owners who identify errors or omissions in their pay statements have the opportunity to correct them by submitting an amending E9 declaration. This platform is scheduled to open in the next few days.

Property Taxation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tax authorities scrutinizing realty purchases
TAXATION

Tax authorities scrutinizing realty purchases

Tax evasion rampant in property sales
REAL ESTATE TAXATION

Tax evasion rampant in property sales

AADE’s property tax page temporarily offline on Saturday
TAXATION

AADE’s property tax page temporarily offline on Saturday

Realty brought taxes over €3 bln
PROPERTY TAXATION

Realty brought taxes over €3 bln

ENFIA payable in 11 tranches this year
PROPERTY TAXATION

ENFIA payable in 11 tranches this year

Property owners miss out on ENFIA discount
PROPERTY TAXATION

Property owners miss out on ENFIA discount