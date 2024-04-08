Platform opens for ENFIA tax payment

The Single Property Tax (ENFIA) pay slips for approximately 7.3 million property and business owners have been posted on the myAADE digital portal for the financial year 2024.

This year’s ENFIA dues are to be paid in up to 11 installments, with the first installment due on April 30 and the final installment set to be paid by February 28, 2025.

Overall, the rates are expected to remain the same as last year’s. Property owners who had their properties insured for natural disasters (earthquakes, fires, and floods) last year will pay less tax, while those who acquired properties in 2023 will pay more tax.

Property owners who identify errors or omissions in their pay statements have the opportunity to correct them by submitting an amending E9 declaration. This platform is scheduled to open in the next few days.