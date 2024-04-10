Reduced ENFIA for one in five

One in five property owners will pay a reduced Single Property Tax (ENFIA) this year, while some of them will pay nothing. According to the statistics of Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), 7,159,164 taxpayers have at least one property, with their total value exceeding 770 million euros.

Of these, 1 million will see their tax amount reduced by 50% to 100%, around 215,171 have a 10% discount on ENFIA as they had insured their property against natural disasters, while 36,662 owners were exempted from ENFIA 2024 as they were affected by natural disasters.

The total tax that will be paid by individuals and businesses amounts to €2.286 billion euros.

With regard to those affected by natural disasters, according to AADE data based on the exemption applications submitted on the Arogi platform (arogi.gov.gr), AADE proceeded with a total of exemptions from ENFIA 2024 to 11,230 taxpayers for 15,706 property rights on buildings and 25,432 taxpayers for 86,456 property rights on plots of land.

For disasters from July 1, 2023 onward, the exemption from ENFIA is granted for the buildings with the corresponding plot, and for the plots of land and the buildings on them located in affected areas and meet the conditions of proof of risk or unsuitability or destruction as the case may be.

As stated in the announcement of the tax administration, those citizens who did not receive an exemption from ENFIA for their properties affected by natural disasters from July 1 onward, although they meet all the legal requirements, because they did not submit an application for exemption from ENFIA on the platform Arogi, can apply for an exemption to the competent tax office of their tax residence by presenting the required supporting documents. The application can be submitted on the myAADE digital portal (myaade.gov.gr), in the My Applications app.

However, in the coming days, the platform will open for the submission of E9 amending declarations, based on which a new settlement will be made in the amount of the ENFIA to be paid by those who correct their assets.