red-snapper-soup-with-herbs-and-a-pinch-of-cumin

The late Epiphanios of Mylopotamos, a monk and a chef who publicized the gastronomy and viticulture of Mount Athos to the wider world, made a cracking red snapper soup, with lots of herbs, but also cumin, which is unusual for fish. The small amount of cumin doesn’t define the dish, but it does make it spicier.
Ingredients
(Serves 4-5)
- 1-1½ kg red snapper, cleaned
- 3 medium potatoes, diced
- 2 onions, finely diced
- 3 medium carrots, cut into small pieces
- Juice of 2 medium lemons (or as much as you like)
- 1 bunch celery + 1 bunch parsley + 1 bunch dill, finely chopped (without the thick stems)
- Salt, black pepper
- 200 ml olive oil
- Cumin (optional – no more than 1/2 tsp)
Instructions
- To make the red snapper soup, first put the fish in a pot with 2 liters of water.
- Boil for about 10-15 minutes, or until the fish just falls off the bones. Skim if necessary.
- Remove the fish and strain the broth.
- Return the broth to the pot and add the potatoes, carrots and onions.
- Simmer for about 15-20 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
- Meanwhile, carefully clean the fish to remove any bones or skin.
- When the vegetables are cooked, add the fish, oil, salt and pepper to the pot and cook for another 5 minutes (add a little boiling water if the soup is too thick).
- Add the cumin, herbs and lemon juice and bring to a boil.
- Season with salt, pepper and lemon juice and serve.
This article originally appeared in Gastronomos, Kathimerini’s monthly food magazine.