IMAGES

US Army units deployed via Alexandroupoli

us-army-units-deployed-via-alexandroupoli

United States Army units belonging to the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 1st Infantry Division, are seen at the port of Alexandroupoli, in northern Greece, Thursday. The deployment of the military units, which arrived on Wednesday in Alexandroupoli on the carrier ARC Endurance, will take place through March 3. The 1st CAB will serve as US Army Europe-Africa’s combat aviation element responsible for the aviation assets of American forces deployed in support of the Atlantic Resolve operation. Some 30 US Army helicopters are also scheduled to fly from Alexandroupoli to training areas in Romania through March 3. [EPA]

Security
READ MORE
french-rafale-jets-in-joint-military-drill-with-hellenic-air-force0
IMAGES

French Rafale jets in joint military drill with Hellenic Air Force

greek-us-soldiers-conduct-aviation-exercise0
IMAGES

Greek, US soldiers conduct aviation exercise

mitsotakis-pompeo-at-souda-naval-base0
IMAGES

Mitsotakis, Pompeo at Souda naval base

honor-bestowed-on-national-benefactor0
IMAGES

Honor bestowed on national benefactor 

women-s-groups-decry-joint-custody-legislation0
IMAGES

Women’s groups decry joint custody legislation

ferries-docked-as-unions-strike-over-labor-rights0
IMAGES

Ferries docked as unions strike over labor rights