us-army-units-deployed-via-alexandroupoli

United States Army units belonging to the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 1st Infantry Division, are seen at the port of Alexandroupoli, in northern Greece, Thursday. The deployment of the military units, which arrived on Wednesday in Alexandroupoli on the carrier ARC Endurance, will take place through March 3. The 1st CAB will serve as US Army Europe-Africa’s combat aviation element responsible for the aviation assets of American forces deployed in support of the Atlantic Resolve operation. Some 30 US Army helicopters are also scheduled to fly from Alexandroupoli to training areas in Romania through March 3. [EPA]