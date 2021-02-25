IMAGES

Honor bestowed on national benefactor 

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou bestows the Grand Cross of the Order of Honor on 97-year-old Iakovos Tsounis, World War II veteran and national benefactor, on Wednesday. The ceremony was attended by the leadership of the armed forces, to which Tsounis has donated 23 million euros. The shipowner is a descendant of 1821 Greek Revolution fighters and was the youngest Greek to volunteer for the Albanian front in the Greek-Italian war in 1940 at the age of 16. Sakellaropoulou praised Tsounis’ “deeply patriotic” act, which also included his intention to bequeath all of his real estate assets to the armed forces.[Panagiotis Tzamaros/Intime News]

 

Members of the Presidential Guard march in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Thursday night as a logo marking Greece’s accession to the European Economic Community – the predecessor of the European Union – 40 years ago is projected on the front of Parliament. Addressing lawmakers in a special event to mark the occasion, Parliament’s European Affairs Committee Chairman Nikitas Kaklamanis noted that “2021 is a year of reflection for the European Union as a whole,” particularly as it will include the Conference on the Future of Europe, aimed at getting citizens involved in a wide-ranging debate on Europe’s future in the coming decade and beyond. [Stelios Stefanou/InTime News]
ANNIVERSARY

Greece celebrates 40 years in the European family