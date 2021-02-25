Honor bestowed on national benefactor 

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou bestows the Grand Cross of the Order of Honor on 97-year-old Iakovos Tsounis, World War II veteran and national benefactor, on Wednesday. The ceremony was attended by the leadership of the armed forces, to which Tsounis has donated 23 million euros. The shipowner is a descendant of 1821 Greek Revolution fighters and was the youngest Greek to volunteer for the Albanian front in the Greek-Italian war in 1940 at the age of 16. Sakellaropoulou praised Tsounis’ “deeply patriotic” act, which also included his intention to bequeath all of his real estate assets to the armed forces.[Panagiotis Tzamaros/Intime News]