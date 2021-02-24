IMAGES

Ferries docked as unions strike over labor rights

A man rides a bicycle in front of a docked ferry during a 48-hour strike by seamen, at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Tuesday. Thirteen seamen’s associations, including those representing captains and mechanics, called the strike in protest at recent legislative changes that they say will undermine their collective bargaining rights in wage negotiations with employers. The strike will end at midnight Wednesday. Unions are trying to restore rights lost during Greece’s successive international bailouts, between 2010 and 2018. [EPA]

Strike Transport
Members of the Presidential Guard march in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Thursday night as a logo marking Greece’s accession to the European Economic Community – the predecessor of the European Union – 40 years ago is projected on the front of Parliament. Addressing lawmakers in a special event to mark the occasion, Parliament’s European Affairs Committee Chairman Nikitas Kaklamanis noted that “2021 is a year of reflection for the European Union as a whole,” particularly as it will include the Conference on the Future of Europe, aimed at getting citizens involved in a wide-ranging debate on Europe’s future in the coming decade and beyond. [Stelios Stefanou/InTime News]
Greece celebrates 40 years in the European family

