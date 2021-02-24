ferries-docked-as-unions-strike-over-labor-rights

A man rides a bicycle in front of a docked ferry during a 48-hour strike by seamen, at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Tuesday. Thirteen seamen’s associations, including those representing captains and mechanics, called the strike in protest at recent legislative changes that they say will undermine their collective bargaining rights in wage negotiations with employers. The strike will end at midnight Wednesday. Unions are trying to restore rights lost during Greece’s successive international bailouts, between 2010 and 2018. [EPA]