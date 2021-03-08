ancient-carriages-link-thrace-with-pompeii

A photo released on Saturday shows a late first century AD carriage and horse skeletons unearthed in 2002 in a burial mound in Thrace, northeastern Greece. The carriage bears striking similarities to one found last week near Pompeii, the Italian city razed by a volcano in 79 AD. The well preserved and richly decorated ceremonial four-wheeled chariot is unique for Italy, but not for Greece, where five similar carriages have been excavated in Thrace’s Mikri Doxipara. The similarities were confirmed by Evros Antiquities Curator Domna Terzopoulou, who told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Saturday that work to showcase the burial mound will begin immediately. [Culture Ministry/ANA-MPA]