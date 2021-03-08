IMAGES ARCHAEOLOGY

Ancient carriages link Thrace with Pompeii

ancient-carriages-link-thrace-with-pompeii

A photo released on Saturday shows a late first century AD carriage and horse skeletons unearthed in 2002 in a burial mound in Thrace, northeastern Greece. The carriage bears striking similarities to one found last week near Pompeii, the Italian city razed by a volcano in 79 AD. The well preserved and richly decorated ceremonial four-wheeled chariot is unique for Italy, but not for Greece, where five similar carriages have been excavated in Thrace’s Mikri Doxipara. The similarities were confirmed by Evros Antiquities Curator Domna Terzopoulou, who told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Saturday that work to showcase the burial mound will begin immediately. [Culture Ministry/ANA-MPA]

Archaeology
READ MORE
[File photo]
IMAGES

Five large Greek museums to be given independent status

first-scaffolding-up-for-olympeion-s-restoration0
IMAGES

First scaffolding up for Olympeion’s restoration

mentor-shipwreck-research-continues0
IMAGES

Mentor shipwreck research continues

twenty-million-year-old-petrified-tree-found-on-lesvos0
IMAGES

Twenty million year-old petrified tree found on Lesvos

four-more-ancient-shipwrecks-found-off-kasos0
IMAGES

Four more ancient shipwrecks found off Kasos

temple-of-hephaestus-illuminated-in-full-splendor0
IMAGES

Temple of Hephaestus illuminated in full splendor