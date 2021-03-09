international-women-s-day-marked-across-greece

Women, members of feminist and rights groups held rallies in Athens and Thessaloniki on Monday to mark International Women’s Day. On the occasion, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou talked online with pupils from seven schools in different parts of Greece about how they see the role of women in their environment, in school, among friends and family. Addressing Parliament, she stressed that no matter how strict the legal framework that deals with issues of discrimination and abuse is, little will change if the relations governing family, education and professional intimacy are not reorganized and “mentalities and perceptions deeply rooted in our society are overturned.” [Achilleas Hiras/Intime News]