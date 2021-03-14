IMAGES

Vaccination plan to kick-start tourism

vaccination-plan-to-kick-start-tourism

Visitors on the Acropolis last year. The government has prepared an anti-Covid plan aiming to render Greece a top tourist option as of May. Among other things, priority will be given to the vaccination of about 800,000 workers in the tourism industry and the strict vetting of visitors at all entry points. The plan entails that tourism workers and island residents will be next in line after the vaccination of vulnerable groups. Specific announcements will not be long in coming, as the tourist season will start on April 15 for Israel and the rest of the European Union, with the final opening for the rest of the world on May 14, along with the relaunch of cruises and yachting. [AP]

Tourism Travel
READ MORE
britons-rush-to-leave-greek-islands-ahead-of-new-travel-rules0
IMAGES

Britons rush to leave Greek islands ahead of new travel rules

august-holidaymakers-on-the-move0
IMAGES

August holidaymakers on the move

ferry-traffic-picks-up-in-holiday-exodus0
IMAGES

Ferry traffic picks up in holiday exodus

covid-19-casts-shadow-over-annual-ritual0
IMAGES

Covid-19 casts shadow over annual ritual

foreign-tourists-trust-greece-but-few-plan-to-visit-before-fall0
IMAGES

Foreign tourists trust Greece but few plan to visit before fall

robot-reminds-travelers-of-safety-regulations-at-athens-airport0
IMAGES

Robot reminds travelers of safety regulations at Athens Airport