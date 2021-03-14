vaccination-plan-to-kick-start-tourism

Visitors on the Acropolis last year. The government has prepared an anti-Covid plan aiming to render Greece a top tourist option as of May. Among other things, priority will be given to the vaccination of about 800,000 workers in the tourism industry and the strict vetting of visitors at all entry points. The plan entails that tourism workers and island residents will be next in line after the vaccination of vulnerable groups. Specific announcements will not be long in coming, as the tourist season will start on April 15 for Israel and the rest of the European Union, with the final opening for the rest of the world on May 14, along with the relaunch of cruises and yachting. [AP]