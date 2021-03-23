pm-welcomed-aboard-us-aircraft-carrier-eisenhower

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis walks on the deck of the nuclear-powered Dwight D. Eisenhower at the Souda naval base on Crete. Mitsotakis’ visit to the aircraft carrier, which arrived on March 20, was an opportunity to highlight the close defense relationship that has been established in recent years between Greece and the US. On the occasion of the bicentennial of the Greek Revolution, Mitsotakis referred to the historic ties between the two nations. He also got to examine a MH-60R Romeo helicopter. Greece has signed a contract for the acquisition of four such helicopters in mid-2022, plus three more at a later date. [InTime News]