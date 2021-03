A Hellenic Air Force Chinook helicopter is seen flying over the Acropolis Hill in Athens on Thursday, as part of a practice run ahead of the March 25 national holiday. The annual student parade, which marks the anniversary of the beginning of Greece’s War of Independence from Ottoman rule on 1821, has been cancelled due to the pandemic, but the military parade is expected to go ahead. [Yannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]