first-elliniko-building-unveiled

A rendering of the first building that will be raised at the site of the former Elliniko airport on the Athens Riviera, released on Friday by the Ministry of Environment and Energy. The 840-square-meter minimalist structure with large windows, dubbed the Elliniko Sales Center, will accommodate spaces for lectures, presentations and public gatherings. The building, which will serve as the gateway to the capital’s Metropolitan Park, received the green light from Greece’s Central Council of Architecture, bringing the country’s biggest urban redevelopment plan a step closer to being realized. [ANA-MPA]