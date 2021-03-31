mitsotakis-and-ioc-chief-meet-in-athens

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (r) welcomes International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach to their meeting in Athens, on Tuesday. “We met last time at the very beginning of the pandemic, and now we are hopefully meeting towards the end of the pandemic,” said Bach, a day after attending a ceremony for the unveiling of a new lighting system at the Panathenaic Stadium. “We see, or start to see, the light at the end of the tunnel, in particular with the Games in Tokyo,” the German official said. Bach, a former Olympic fencer, also congratulated the country on the 200th anniversary of the start of its War of Independence against Ottoman rule. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]