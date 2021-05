President Katerina Sakellaropoulou (second from left) takes part in a ceremony to honor national Greek poet Dionysios Solomos in the National Garden in Athens as part of events taking place for the bicentenary of the Greek Revolution. Solomos (1798-1857) was best known for his work “Hymn to Liberty,” of which the first two stanzas became the Greek national anthem in 1865. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/Intime News]