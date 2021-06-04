tension-boils-over-at-piraeus-port

Long queues formed at the port of Piraeus during a work stoppage by the Panhellenic Union of Merchant Mariners (PENEN) Thursday and scuffles erupted when unionists prevented passengers from boarding their ferries. The action was initially announced by 13 seafarers’ unions, however 12 decided to join a nationwide strike of public and private labor unions declared for June 10. PENEN chose to go it alone yesterday. After clashing with some indignant passengers and negotiations with the Shipping Ministry, the unionists backed down shortly after 8 a.m. The strike had also been declared illegal by the Piraeus Court of First Instance. [InTime News]