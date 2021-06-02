IMAGES

Historic Spitfire ready to grace museum after restoration

historic-spitfire-ready-to-grace-museum-after-restoration

A pilot lands the MJ755 Spitfire at the Hellenic Air Force’s Dekelia base in Tatoi, north of Athens, on Tuesday, where the historic British fighter jet was welcomed by Greece’s military leadership and UK Ambassador Kate Smith, among other dignitaries. “This is the fighter plane that essentially won the Battle of Britain and made a decisive contribution to the outcome of World War II,” said Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos. The MJ755 is the last of 77 Spitfires presented to Greece in 1947 to help rebuild its fleet. It has undergone a painstaking restoration in the UK and will grace the Air Force Museum at the Dekelia base. [Nikos Halkiopoulos/Intime News]

