greece-pins-hopes-on-tourism

A tourist takes photos at the Parthenon temple during a media tour for the Foreign Correspondents organized by the Greek Cultural Ministry at the Acropolis hill in Athens, Tuesday. Following last year’s Covid-19 travel restrictions, tourism-reliant Greece is hoping to see a significant uptick in tourist arrivals this summer, and has expanded its list of nationalities allowed in for non-essential travel to include 23 countries – among them the US, the UK and China – as well as members of the European Union and the Schengen passport-free travel zone. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]