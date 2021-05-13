greece-unveils-new-tourism-campaign

Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis is seen with the ancient Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounio in the background, as the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) unveiled its new advertising drive for the Greek destination, Thursday. The “All You Want Is Greece” campaign features five videos touting the country’s myriad attractions – from its serene beaches and dramatic landscapes, and its historical and cultural legacy, to its culinary traditions, high-end services and off-the-beaten track experiences – which will be shown on TV networks and at tourism events around the world. According to GNTO chief Dimitris Fragakis, the six-month campaign is the “biggest promotional program” the organization has put together in the past 10 years. [ANA-MPA]