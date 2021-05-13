IMAGES

Greece unveils new tourism campaign

greece-unveils-new-tourism-campaign

Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis is seen with the ancient Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounio in the background, as the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) unveiled its new advertising drive for the Greek destination, Thursday. The “All You Want Is Greece” campaign features five videos touting the country’s myriad attractions – from its serene beaches and dramatic landscapes, and its historical and cultural legacy, to its culinary traditions, high-end services and off-the-beaten track experiences – which will be shown on TV networks and at tourism events around the world. According to GNTO chief Dimitris Fragakis, the six-month campaign is the “biggest promotional program” the organization has put together in the past 10 years. [ANA-MPA]

Tourism
READ MORE
all-you-want-is-greece-2021-tourism-campaign-unveiled
NEWS

‘All you want is Greece’: 2021 tourism campaign unveiled

minister-heralds-safe-tourism-reopening-at-new-campaign-launch
NEWS

Minister heralds safe tourism reopening at new campaign launch

A woman mourns after seeing the body of her son who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, India, May 12, 2021. [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
NEWS

EU countries urged to halt non-essential travel from India

[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
NEWS

Greece slowly emerging from lockdown

[Yorgos Karahalis/AP]
NEWS

Greece to abolish most lockdown restrictions on May 14

eu-confident-of-covid-19-travel-certificate-for-summer
NEWS

EU confident of Covid-19 travel certificate for summer