celebrating-life-in-the-swimming-pool

Antonios Tsapatakis of Greece celebrates third place in the Men’s Swimming 100m Breaststroke SB4 Final at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, on Sunday. “I grew up in the pool, crashed outside it, found a new life inside it and, in fact, a better version,” the 33-year-old swimmer told Kathimerini on Monday. Tsapatakis was admitted to the Police Academy in 2005 and a year later, at the age of 18, was involved in a motorcycle accident that left him partially paralyzed. However, he found a new purpose in life as a champion swimmer. The 33-year-old is a member of the Greek police force and an active road safety campaigner at schools. [Joel Marklund/EPA]