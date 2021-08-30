street-art-enhancing-capital-s-esthetic-appeal

Acclaimed Italian street artist Demetrio Di Grado creates a mural on Thessalonikis Street, opposite the Technopolis municipal cultural center, in the hip downtown Athens district of Gazi. Wall space along this particular street has been turned into an artistic canvas within the framework of an initiative by the City of Athens, the Italian Cultural Institute of Athens and Urban Art. As part of the program for the creation of public murals in different parts of the capital, local authorities have invited Greek and foreign street artists to interact with the city. Di Grado’s mural is part of an as-yet unfinished sequence titled “Starting at the End.” [Athens Municipality/ANA-MPA]