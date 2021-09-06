Greece sets fishing caps, expands protected areas

The Greek government has decided to completely ban fishing in 10% of Greek waters and to expand protected marine areas from 22% to 30% of the country’s seas. The decision was announced on Friday by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) conference in Marseille, which was presented with six commitments to tackle the effects of climate change and protect Mediterranean ecosystems. The photo shows the ‘thynneio’ fishing technique, used in parts of northern Greece since Byzantine times. It is still common today in the Thermaic Gulf, Preveza and the Amvrakikos Gulf. [Intime News]