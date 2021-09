The Greek team won its 10th medal at the Tokyo Paralympic on Saturday after boccia champions Grigoris Polychronidis, Anna Ntenta and Anastasia Pyrgioti took bronze in the BC3 mixed doubles, prevailing 7-0 over Hong Kong. By Saturday, the Greeks had collected one gold, two silver and seven bronze medals. [Nikos Karanikolas/ANA-MPA/Hellenic Paralympic Commission]