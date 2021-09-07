french-aerobatic-teams-fly-over-the-acropolis

Alpha Jets of the Patrouille de France team and two French Air Force Rafale jets from the Rafale Solo Display Team fly over the Parthenon Temple atop the Acropolis hill on Monday, displaying the colors of the Greek flag, blue and white. The planes took part over the weekend in the Athens Flying Week air show at Tanagra Air Base north of Athens, alongside similar teams from Belgium, Denmark, Greece, Italy, Saudi Arabia and the United States. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]